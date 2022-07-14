Update:

McDougall and Pringle rise to director at Wylie & Bisset

| July 14, 2022
Paul McDougall and Stephen Pringle

Wylie & Bisset, the accountancy and business advisory firm, has promoted two long-standing staff members.

Paul McDougall, an insolvency and business recovery team associate who has almost 16 years’ service, has become a director. Senior internal audit manager Stephen Pringle, who has over 11 years’ service with the firm, becomes internal audit director.

Donald McKinnon, managing partner, said: “Paul’s focus is on consumer debt solutions. He has been integral to the business achieving FCA status and has also been responsible for developing the provision of our DAS service within the department.

“Stephen is an internal audit professional. He provides assurance that controls are operating effectively and advises management on how to improve existing controls in order to streamline processes and improve efficiencies.”

