Update:

Media moves

Martin teams up with Roden at Quantum

| July 3, 2022
Tom Martin

Tom Martin, former political editor at the Scottish Daily Express, has joined his one-time Scottish Daily Mail rival Alan Roden’s Quantum Communications as a senior account manager.

He joins a team that includes former Scottish Sun political editor Christine Lavelle, and co-founder Flavia Paterson, who was director of communications with the Scotland Office.

Martin recently left the Express after 20 years with the title, now part of the Reach group which owns the Daily Record & Sunday Mail.

Business correspondent Mark Williamson has left The Herald to pursue freelance opportunities.

Media & Creative No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

i-on

i-on is latest casualty in struggling media sector

i-on, the Edinburgh lifestyle magazine, has closed after 17 years, the second Scottish publication toRead More

Innis lager ad landscape

Drinks firms raise advertising spend amid call for ban

Drinks companies are increasing their advertising spend A campaign group is calling for restrictions onRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.