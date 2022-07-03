Martin teams up with Roden at Quantum

Media moves

Tom Martin, former political editor at the Scottish Daily Express, has joined his one-time Scottish Daily Mail rival Alan Roden’s Quantum Communications as a senior account manager.

He joins a team that includes former Scottish Sun political editor Christine Lavelle, and co-founder Flavia Paterson, who was director of communications with the Scotland Office.

Martin recently left the Express after 20 years with the title, now part of the Reach group which owns the Daily Record & Sunday Mail.

Business correspondent Mark Williamson has left The Herald to pursue freelance opportunities.