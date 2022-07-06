Marketing data firm Blis launches R&D centre

Analytics

Greg Ibister: incredibly excited

Blis, a global programmatic advertising company, is setting up a research and development centre in Scotland after receiving £1.4 in grant support from Scottish Enterprise.

The company is initially investing in 14 high value research and development roles to support the business in continually evolving its technology, with nine roles already hired.

“During the past years, we have made significant investments in our technology to build our integrated planning and buying platform without relying on personal data,” said Greg Isbister, CEO at Blis.

“The major investment we received from Scottish Enterprise will help us speed up delivery of our commitment to investing in our team and technology to drive growth.

“Scotland is my home country and I’m incredibly excited to support Scottish Enterprise as we aim to hire some of the most talented technology professionals and help the sector grow even further.”

The company is based in London and operates in more than 40 offices across five continents.

Scottish Development International (SDI) inward investment specialists have worked closely with Blis to support the company’s plans for Scotland by introducing it to key academic stakeholders and assisting the firm with property searches.

Mark Hallan, director of global investment at Scottish Enterprise, said: “Digital technology is going to be critical to our economic growth over the next decade.

“Scotland is increasingly renowned internationally as a digital tech leader due to its vibrant start-up scene and world-class universities. The arrival of an innovative company such as Blis to Scotland will further enhance this sector and create high-valued, tech-related job opportunities for our workforce.”