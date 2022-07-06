Johnson sacks Gove in bid to cling on to power

CABINET CRISIS

Sacked: Michael Gove

Boris Johnson has sacked his Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove for backing the rebels demanding he leave office.

The embattled Prime Minister’s shock move indicated the extent to which he is determined to cling on to his job.

Mr Gove has remained loyal to Mr Johnson since he became Prime Minister, despite running against him in the 2016 and 2019 Tory leadership races.

This evening he joined a group of ministers and former ministers urging Mr Johnson to leave Downing Street as the list of resignations edged over 40.

David Mundell, the former Scottish Secretary, resigned from his role as trade envoy to New Zealand, just weeks after making his first visit to the country following his appointment,.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart was among the latest to resign.

The 15 ministers who have resigned is the most in a single day. The previous record was 11 ministers in 1932.

As news of Mr Gove’s sacking spread around Westminster, it emerged that 1922 committee chair Sir Graham Brady and senior figures including chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris had told mr Johnson that the “game is up”.