Johnson quits as Tory leader, stays PM till Autumn

CABINET CRISIS

Defeated: Boris will step down

Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative leader today but will continue as caretaker Prime Minister until the autumn.

A Conservative leadership race will take place this summer and a new Prime Minister will be in place in time for the Tory party conference in October.

A Number 10 spokesman said: “The prime minister will make a statement to the country today.”

Mr Johnson’s acceptance of defeat came after his new Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi urged him to step down.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer this morning said: “It is good news for the country that Boris Johnson has resigned as Prime Minister. But it should have happened long ago.

“He was always unfit for office. He has been responsible for lies, scandal and fraud on an industrial scale. And all those who have been complicit should be utterly ashamed.”

Sir Keir’s deputy Angela Rayner asked how a government now lacking a quarter of its ministers will run the country until the autumn.