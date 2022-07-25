IoT sensors will spot need for road repairs

Monitoring system

Rural roads will be monitored

An internet of things (IoT) sensor network has been developed to provide real-time monitoring of rural road conditions and identify where repairs are required.

DigiFlec, a start-up based in Dunfermline, is working with research partners as part of the Scottish Government’s latest CivTech programme to digitally map the Forestry and Land Scotland road network.

The data will detect culvert blockages, potential flooding and other damage. IoT sensors have so far been deployed in test locations in Blairadam and Auchineden.

CENSIS – Scotland’s innovation centre for sensors, imaging systems, and IoT technologies – is playing a key role in the research which should cut down on the need to rack up hundreds of miles of travel to do manual checks.

While motorways and A roads are inspected annually for defects, B and C class roads are only examined every 4-20 years. Recent reports suggested that the backlog of repairs required for Scotland’s road network could cost as much as £1.7 billion.

Steven Gillan, director at DigiFlec, said: “Local authorities and landowners currently face a paucity of information about the conditions on their roads.

“A big part of the reason for that is the time and costs involved in gathering data. This makes it difficult to make good decisions about where to focus efforts, and maximise time, material, and resources.