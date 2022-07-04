Update:

Tech partnership

IoT programme secures Scottish Enterprise tie-in

| July 4, 2022
STAC team and cohort

A pioneering industry-government partnership aimed at scaling up Internet of Things businesses is partnering with Scottish Enterprise and has signed up 13 more companies.

Paul Wilson, CEO of the Smart Things Accelerator Centre (STAC) said that working with Scottish Enterprise will see them combine forces to scale supported companies.

“Through a combination of strategic partnerships, new revenue streams and increased sponsorship from UK and international corporate partners, we are now in a position to further scale STAC in the months and years ahead,” he said. 

“Through STAC supported companies we will retain Scottish product development talent, who today almost exclusively study here, but then leave Scotland to take jobs elsewhere either in the UK or internationally.”

Ana Gallardo, team leader for entrepreneurial development at Scottish Enterprise, said: “With our new strategic partnership, we are dovetailing Scottish Enterprise assistance within the STAC programme, strengthening the overall package of help available to develop the next generation of innovative, early stage IoT companies to help grow Scotland’s economy.

“Creating a manufacturing accelerator was a key action from Scotland’s Manufacturing Recovery Plan, and we at Scottish Enterprise are proud to play a part in welcoming the second cohort of businesses to STAC.”

The 13 companies which take the total cohort at STAC to 26 are: My Perro/Eslington; Attis Fitness; Danu Robotics; Bilis/Electro-Peds; Everyware; FC Labs; MX3CS; Neurobright; Osbot; QIoT; TechQore; Nooku, and; Airspection. 

Headquartered at Skypark in Glasgow, STAC is increasing space to accommodate more than 200 desks. 

, Technology & Health No Comments » Print this News


Recent Posts

Robin Baird

Baird joins xDesign leadership team as CSO

xDesign, the owner-operated digital development partner, has hired Robin Baird as chief strategy officer (CSO)Read More

OGS-satellite-site-at-Errol

WWII airfield to test cyber defence system

A former airfield between Dundee and Perth, used by the RAF in WWII, has beenRead More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked as *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.