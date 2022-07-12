Green homes on the bill at Festival Fringe

Net zero housing

Events are planned around net zero housing

Edinburgh’s Fringe, normally a mix of comedy, drama and music, is expanding its reach into the development of green homes.

A week-long series of events as part of the Festival will deliver practical assistance and advice to help Scotland become a nation of net zero home owners and tenants.

Partrick Harvie, Minister for Zero Carbon Buildings, Active Travel and Tenants’ Rights will be the keynote speaker at the launch of the Green Home Festival, which has been organised by the Construction Industry Collective Voice (CICV).

The five-day event will see the delivery of 12 in-person and virtual presentations on green topics, targeting homeowners, professionals, housing associations and local authorities.

Mr Harvie said: “This inaugural Green Home Festival is greatly to be welcomed and its organisers, the members of the CICV, warmly congratulated on the initiative.

Speaker: Patrick Harvie

“The climate emergency is already upon us, and if we’re to stand a chance of preventing its worst consequences we need both government and industry to support a transformation of our homes and buildings.”

Live Green Home Festival sessions will take place at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) at 10 Charlotte Square, Edinburgh. Each will offer demonstrations and hands-on guidance to help people reduce their carbon footprint and become more energy efficient.

With contributions from the likes of SEPA, Home Energy Scotland, Woolgar Hunter and Pike + Bambridge, the range of topics covered by the week of events will include:

· Retrofitting tenements

· Building sustainable neighbourhoods

· Using sustainable materials

· Protecting from flood risk

· Demystifying heat pumps

· An introduction to electric vehicles (EVs).

In addition, one session, Taking the Swedish View, will see a presentation by construction company, Botkyrkabyggen which uses solar panels, windmills, artificial intelligence and district heating to improve energy efficiency and promote fossil-free operations and environmental sustainability.

In another event, Living Safely in the Future, experts from Electrical Safety First will outline what householders can do to ensure their homes are protected properly when installing the innovation and technology that is already becoming a part of everyday life.

Members of the CICV are now aiming to build the week-long green jamboree into an annual event.

One of the organisers, Gordon Nelson, Scotland Director of the Federation of Master Builders, said: “This event will highlight the important role that construction will play for Scotland to achieve its net zero target in the years ahead, and also help householders understand the new technology and ways of doing things that will be involved.