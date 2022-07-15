Gilbert backs new advisory firm in Aberdeen

Consultancy launched

Fergus Mutch, Geoff Aberdein, Martin Gilbert and Aileen Easton

A team of communications professionals backed by one of Scotland’s financial services heavyweights have today launched advisory consultancy True North.

Geoff Aberdein, former global head of public affairs, policy and campaigns at abrdn and former chief of staff to the First Minister, has teamed up with Fergus Mutch, former head of communications and research for the SNP. Aileen Easton, who has a background in government communications and national newspapers, becomes chief corporate affairs adviser.

The firm is headquartered in Aberdeen and will specialise in public policy insight, advocacy expertise and impactful communications.

They have recruited Martin Gilbert, chair of AssetCo and Revolut, and former co-CEO of Standard Life Aberdeen (now Abrdn), as business ambassador.

The firm has already signed up a client list that includes ETZ, Opportunity North East, Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, and Scottish Financial Enterprise.

Mr Mutch said: “Geoff and I have worked closely together for many years, on high-profile campaigns and media strategy.

“We’re excited by what the future holds for True North, eager to work with new partners as we grow and will be actively building capacity in our team in the months ahead.”

Mr Gilbert, who made his name in financial services by establishing and growing Aberdeen Asset Management, said: “Between them, Geoff and Fergus know everyone and everything there is to know in the worlds of business, media and politics.”

