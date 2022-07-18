Funding helps drone medical deliveries go live

£10.1m boost

Drone ready to deliver supplies

A service using drones to speed up the delivery of life-saving organs, medicines and other medical supplies has raised £10.1 million to enable it to begin live flights and set up the infrastructure.

It is is the second funding round for the CAELUS consortium that aims to connect hospitals, pathology laboratories, distribution centres and GP surgeries across Scotland, some in remote locations.

AGS Airports is working in partnership with NHS Scotland and 14 other partners including the University of Strathclyde.

Since securing £1.5m in January 2020, the consortium has designed drone landing stations for NHS sites across Scotland and developed a virtual model of the proposed delivery network.

The new funding comes from the Future Flight Challenge at UK Research and Innovation, a £125m investment designed to deliver the third revolution in aviation using carbon neutral power sources and autonomous vehicles.

Fiona Smith, AGS Airports Group head of aerodrome strategy and CAELUS project director, said last year that the project has the potential to revolutionise the way in which healthcare services are delivered in Scotland.

“The second round of funding from UKRI will allow our consortium to undertake live flights and begin to deploy the physical infrastructure needed to support the drones across Scotland,” she said.