Fourth Cabinet minister quits as Johnson clings on

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis this morning became the fourth Cabinet minister to resign, following the resignation last night of his Wales counterpart Simon Hart.

Their decision was accompanied by Guy Opperman at Pensions, Treasury Minister Helen Whately, George Freeman at Science, and Security minister Damian Hinds.

The departure of the Wales and Northern Ireland Secretaries has put the focus on Scottish Secretary Alister Jack to follow suit.

Mr Lewis told the Prime Minister that government requires “honesty, integrity and mutual respect”, while Ms Whately said there “are only so many times you can apologise and move on”.

Their departures came after Boris Johnson last night sacked his Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove for backing the rebels demanding he leave office.

The embattled Prime Minister’s shock move indicated the extent to which he is determined to cling on to his job.

Mr Gove has remained loyal to Mr Johnson since he became Prime Minister, despite running against him in the 2016 and 2019 Tory leadership races.

He joined a group of ministers and former ministers urging Mr Johnson to leave Downing Street as the list of resignations rose above 50, well over a quarter of the government.

David Mundell, the former Scottish Secretary, resigned from his role as trade envoy to New Zealand, just weeks after making his first visit to the country following his appointment.

Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart became the third Cabinet minister to resign, following the resignations of Rishi Sunak as Chancellor and Sajid Javid as Health Secretary on Tuesday evening. Junior Wales minister David Davies announced that he had refused a promotion to succeed Mr Hart.

David Mundell: quit New Zealand role (pic: Terry Murden)

The number of ministers who have resigned is the most in a single day. The previous record was 11 in 1932.

As news of Mr Gove’s sacking spread around Westminster, it emerged that 1922 committee chair Sir Graham Brady and senior figures including chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris had told Mr Johnson that the “game is up”.

Tory backbenchers including Scottish leader Douglas Ross, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie, together with Craig Tracey, Anna Firth, Aaron Bell and Nickie Aiken have demanded that Mr Johnson resign.