CABINET CRISIS
Fourth Cabinet minister quits as Johnson clings on
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis this morning became the fourth Cabinet minister to resign, following the resignation last night of his Wales counterpart Simon Hart.
Their decision was accompanied by Guy Opperman at Pensions, Treasury Minister Helen Whately, George Freeman at Science, and Security minister Damian Hinds.
The departure of the Wales and Northern Ireland Secretaries has put the focus on Scottish Secretary Alister Jack to follow suit.
Mr Lewis told the Prime Minister that government requires “honesty, integrity and mutual respect”, while Ms Whately said there “are only so many times you can apologise and move on”.
Their departures came after Boris Johnson last night sacked his Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove for backing the rebels demanding he leave office.
The embattled Prime Minister’s shock move indicated the extent to which he is determined to cling on to his job.
Mr Gove has remained loyal to Mr Johnson since he became Prime Minister, despite running against him in the 2016 and 2019 Tory leadership races.
He joined a group of ministers and former ministers urging Mr Johnson to leave Downing Street as the list of resignations rose above 50, well over a quarter of the government.
David Mundell, the former Scottish Secretary, resigned from his role as trade envoy to New Zealand, just weeks after making his first visit to the country following his appointment.
Secretary of State for Wales Simon Hart became the third Cabinet minister to resign, following the resignations of Rishi Sunak as Chancellor and Sajid Javid as Health Secretary on Tuesday evening. Junior Wales minister David Davies announced that he had refused a promotion to succeed Mr Hart.
The number of ministers who have resigned is the most in a single day. The previous record was 11 in 1932.
As news of Mr Gove’s sacking spread around Westminster, it emerged that 1922 committee chair Sir Graham Brady and senior figures including chief whip Chris Heaton-Harris had told Mr Johnson that the “game is up”.
Tory backbenchers including Scottish leader Douglas Ross, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie, together with Craig Tracey, Anna Firth, Aaron Bell and Nickie Aiken have demanded that Mr Johnson resign.
He was warned that he would likely lose another confidence vote and should agree to a ‘more dignified exit’ by setting his own timetable.
But Mr Johnson told them he is going nowhere, effectively daring them to call another confidence vote and saying he will focus on the “hugely important issues facing the country”. There are claims he has told friends ‘if you are going to die, go down fighting’.
Following Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Javid delivered a resignation statement to MPs in which he said he had spent many months giving Mr Johnson the “benefit of the doubt”, but there was a point when “enough is enough”. Rishi Sunak has no plans to make a statement.
Earlier, the 1922 committee stopped short of changing party rules so that the leader can face another vote of confidence immediately – but made clear it is ready to do so quickly if necessary.
Giving evidence to the powerful Liaison Committee before returning to Downing Street, the PM insisted that “of course” he will still be in office on Thursday.
“I cannot for the life of me see how it is responsible just to walk away… particularly not when you have a mandate of the kind we won two, three years ago,’ Mr Johnson said.
The new chancellor Nadhim Zahawi is expected to push for early tax cuts, a reversal of the corporation tax rise to 25% from next April, and a further cut in fuel duty as he tackles a number of severe challenges. Inflation is running at a 40-year high, the cost of borrowing is likely to rise further and the economy is poised to enter recession.
North Sea oil and gas industry leaders are seeking an early meeting with Mr Zahawi to clarify his position on the proposed windfall tax.
This morning he tweeted a message to Mr Johnson saying: “Prime Minister: this is not sustainable and it will only get worse: for you, for the Conservative Party and most importantly of all the country. You must do the right thing and go now.'”
The FTSE 100 closed in positive mood, up 82.3 points at 7,107.77, but the political uncertainty combined with the strength of the dollar pushed sterling 0.49% lower to $1.1889. Earlier it fell to $1.877, a new low since the early days of the pandemic. It ticked up slightly this morning to $1.1957.
Talk of a summer emergency budget is running alongside speculation of an early general election.
Comment: Zahawi to seek quick fixes, but has eye on the big prize
Departures include:
Cabinet ministers
Rishi Sunak – Chancellor
Sajid Javid – Health Secretary
Simon Hart – Wales
Brandon Lewis – Northern Ireland
Ministers
Guy Opperman – Pensions
George Freeman – Science
Helen Whately – Treasury
Damian Hinds – Security
Rachel Maclean – Home Office
Stuart Andrew – Housing
Jo Churchill – Environment, Food and Rural Affairs
Victoria Atkins – Prisons and Probation
John Glen – Treasury and City
Robin Walker – School standards
Will Quince – Children and families
Alex Chalk – Solicitor general
Julia Lopez – Culture .
Lee Rowley – Business
Alex Burghart – Education
Neil O’Brien – Levelling up
Kemi Badenoch – Local government
Mims Davies – Employment
Ministerial aides
Felicity Buchan – parliamentary private secretary (PPS) to the Business Secretary
Laura Trott – PPS to the Transport Secretary
Jonathan Gullis – PPS to the Northern Ireland Secretary
Saqib Bhatti – PPS to the Health Secretary
Nicola Richards – PPS to the Department for Transport
Virginia Crosbie – PPS at the Welsh office
David Johnston – PPS to the Department for Education
Claire Coutinho – PPS to the Treasury
Selaine Saxby – PPS to the Treasury
Duncan Baker – PPS Levelling Up
Danny Kruger – PPS Levelling Up
James Daly – PPS Work and Pensions
Montgomeryshire Craig Williams and Mark Logan
Others
Bim Afolami – vice-chair of the Conservative Party
David Mundell – trade envoy to New Zealand
Theo Clarke – trade envoy to Kenya
Andrew Murrison – trade envoy to Morocco