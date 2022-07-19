Founders of failed energy firm ‘in line for £50m’

Payout prospect

Payout: David Pike and Karen Sode

Founders of a failed Scottish energy supplier could be in line for a £50 million payout because of insolvency rules that protect shareholders .

The People’s Energy Company, set up by David Pike and Karen Sode, came into being with crowdfunded cash and a pledge to tackle fuel poverty in Britain.

It employed 450 staff across the UK, including 200 in Shawfair south of Edinburgh, as well as in Musselburgh and Selkirk serving 350,000 customers. In 2020 it created East Lothian Energy in a partnership with the council. They hired former Welsh rugby international Gareth Thomas to front a television advertising campaign.

However, the company folded last September, one of about 30 companies that failed as a result of the rising wholesale price of energy.

It was not such bad news for married couple Pike and Sode. Under UK insolvency law shareholders are due any money left after a business’s creditors are paid off. Research by Bloomberg has revealed that they may receive more than £50 million once company creditors are satisfied. In addition, they will not be liable for the £283 million cost of shifting their customers to Centrica’s British Gas.

Blooming states that it is all legal, and shareholders of other bust utilities may also be compensated.

Tony Jordan, an energy industry consultant at Auxilione, told Bloomberg: “You’ve got a large part of the country worrying about how they’ll pay their bills this winter, while a handful of executives are sitting on potential windfalls. It’s unjust.”

Former rugby player Gareth Thomas featured in a People’s Energy television advert

Prem Sikka, an accounting professor and a Labour peer in the House of Lords, said: “It’s bad management, bad regulation and bad insolvency laws.”

Some defunct companies, such as People’s Energy and BP-backed Pure Planet, still hold value after selling the contracts for energy they bought in advance — known as hedges — but never delivered.

At least £820 million in assets have been recovered from the firms being wound up, according to calculations by Bloomberg. About £315 million of that is in People’s Energy, according to administrators’ reports.

Pike and Sode launched the company after raising £487,815 from 2,059 supporters in 199 days. The company received its Ofgem licence and began trading in August 2017. They own 25% of the holding company, with the rest held in a nonprofit structure called a community interest company through which they promised to return 75% of profits to customers.