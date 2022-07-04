ESG-focused PruFund Planet funds on platform

Investing

By a Daily Business reporter |

Shanti Kelemen: planet-friendly wealth solutions

M&G Wealth’s PruFund Planet will become the first ESG range of funds offered on any investment platform in the UK.

The five PruFund Planet range of ‘smoothed’ multi-asset funds, each with their own risk profile, seek to pursue opportunities and invest in high-impact solutions to the world’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) challenges.

The advised-only funds aim to achieve a total return from income and capital over the medium to long-term (at least five years), providing investors with attractive returns while creating positive outcomes.

As with all other PruFunds, investors receive smoothed returns, reducing the impact of short-term volatility. The PruFund range has £58 billion invested in it by over 450,000 customers.

The M&G Wealth Platform, formerly Ascentric, has £17.5 billion assets under administration, supporting 2,000 advice firms and in excess of 100,000 private investors. The addition of PruFund Planet is part of a significant ongoing programme of enhancements to the Platform that will continue into 2023.

The funds will be available on the ISA and SIPP wrappers on the Platform. It’s the first time that the PruFund Planet range has been an investment option for an ISA.

Shanti Kelemen, chief investment officer at M&G Wealth, said: “Our research shows that most retail customers want to invest responsibly, but not at the expense of sacrificing returns.

PruFund Planet is the only ESG and smoothed investment range available on any platform in the UK. It offers easily accessible and planet-friendly wealth solutions with the prospect of competitive medium to long-term returns. In volatile markets the smoothing mechanism we apply in all our PruFunds becomes more desirable and valuable.

“Investing sustainably and offering compelling investment solutions is at the core of our strategy and we are delighted to deliver this unique investment option to advisers and their clients.”