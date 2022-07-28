Diageo | BT | Barclays | Centrica | Shell | TSB

Daily Business Live

9.30am: Stocks edge lower

London share prices edged lower after an opening surge built on a less aggressive tone on interest rates from the US Federal Reserve.

The FTSE 100 was trading 22 points lower at 7,326.03.

Miners rallied, but BT was among the biggest fallers, down 7.2% at 163.40p as traders fretted over the impact of higher labour costs on the roll-out of its fibre programme. The company is facing a walk-out of staff tomorrow.

7am: Diageo sales soar

Johnnie Walker whisky maker Diageo posted full-year sales up 21.4% as bars reopened and consumers moved towards premium brands.

High-end brands contributed 57% of £15.5 billion in net sales in the year to 30 June.

Operating profit grew 18.2% to £4.4bn.

Chief executive Ivan Menezes said: “Looking ahead to fiscal ’23, we expect the operating environment to be challenging, with ongoing volatility related to COVID-19, significant cost inflation, a potential weakening of consumer spending power and global geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.”

7am: Shell beats forecasts

Energy giant Shell reported a better-than-expected second-quarter profit of $11.5bn driven by soaring energy prices.

The company also announced a share buyback programme of $6bn to start in the third quarter.

Adjusted earnings rose 26% to $11.47bn, almost $0.5bn higher than a company-compiled forecast. Income surged 154% to $18bn.

7am: BT revenue rises

BT Group posted a rise in first-quarter revenue after it lifted prices.

In the three months to 30 June, revenue edged up 1% to £5.1bn. This was due to improved pricing and solid trading in the Consumer and Openreach divisions.

Core earnings were 2% higher at £1.9 billion and it said it remained confident about its outlook.

7am: Barclays profits fall

Barclays posted a 24% fall in pre-tax profits to £3.7bn as higher costs and a £300m impairment provision for bad debts amid the cost of living crisis weighed on the bank’s bottom line.

Group income came in at £13.2bn, up 17% year-on-year, including £800m from hedging arrangements related to the over-issuance of securities.

Credit impairment charges were £300m, compared to a £700m release of cash last year that had been set aside for debts expected during the Covid pandemic.

7am: TSB profits rise

TSB reported a half-year statutory profit before tax of £102.9 million, compared to £42.9m in H1 2021.

Robin Bulloch, chief executive, said: “The past six months have been incredibly challenging for many people across the UK.

“We’ve invested in improving the customer experience, pressing ahead with our programme of branch upgrades and further developing our digital offer, as well as continuing to offer a strong mortgage proposition – all of which has contributed to sustainable balance sheet growth and improved profitability.”

7am: Centrica

British Gas owner Centrica saw adjusted half-year operating profits rocket 412% to £1.34bn from £262m a year earlier.

It said the rocketing profits came against a backdrop of “high and volatile” commodity prices.

7am: Weir hikes dividend

Weir Group announced a 17% rise in its interim dividend from 11.5p to 13.5p after a strong first half.

Adjusted profit before tax on continuing operations was 20% higher at £143m (2021: £118m).

Jon Stanton, chief executive said: “Momentum continued to build through the first half as we won record orders, executed strongly and made meaningful progress in delivering our technology and sustainability roadmaps which underpin our growth and long term strategy.”

7am: Dundee megafactory

Dundee has been chosen by AMTE Power as the site of a £190 million battery “megafactory” creating 215 on-site jobs. Full story here

Facebook falls

Facebook and Instagram’s parent Meta suffered a first ever dip in advertising as the US economy falters and competition intensified with rival social media network TikTok.

Meta saw profits fall 36% between April and June to $6.69bn from $10.39 billion a year ago. Revenue fell 1% to $28.82bn from $29.08bn a year earlier.

The results were in line with a broad decline in digital advertising reported. Google and YouTube owner Alphabet this week reported its slowest quarterly growth in two years.

Twitter also reported a fall in revenue, while Snap warned of “incredibly challenging” conditions after its weakest quarter ever, sending shares plunging 25%.

Meta chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said the firm would continue to invest, though at a slower pace than planned.

“We face a number of challenges in the near term, but the investments we’re making should give us…advantage over the long term,” he said.

Global markets – Fed raises rates

Wall Street leapt after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by an expected 75 basis points for the second consecutive month in a row. Traders were buoyed by comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell hinting that the central bank could slow the pace of rate hikes later this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.7%, over 500 points, while the S&P 500 gained 2.9% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite 4.3%.

James Athey, investment director at abrdn said: “The decision to hike 75bps is no surprise at all and as such the lack of any meaningful market reaction logically follows.

“Beyond that I’d think that chair Powell might have been hoping to get through the press conference without causing too many ructions in markets.

“However, investors are likely to latch onto the chair’s refusal to give any forward guidance and instead follow the ECB into a meeting by meeting stance as prima facie evidence that the deterioration in recent economic data is already testing the Fed’s resolve to keep pushing hard on the economic brake.

“Has he just taken the first step towards another Powell pivotal? A steeper yield curve, a weaker dollar and stronger risk assets are the obvious response to such an interpretation.

“The problem, of course, is that these very market moves act to further ease financial conditions at a time where inflation remains at a 40 year high. Not the result anyone in the Eccles building should have wanted to see.”