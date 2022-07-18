Design team appointed for Innovation hub

Key milestone

Sir Paul Grice: the hub will help us do more

Development of an innovation hub close to Queen Margaret University in East Lothian has reached an important milestone with the appointment of architects, engineers and a cost manager.

The Edinburgh Innovation Hub forms part of the Edinburgh and South East Scotland City Deal, a £1.3 billion regional investment programme funded by the UK and Scottish Governments and regional partners including East Lothian Council.

The City Deal’s committee approved the plan in June 2021, with the Hub being funded by £28.6 million from UK Government, £1.4m from the Scottish Government and £10m from East Lothian Council.

The purpose of the Hub is to focus on food and drink related innovation within the context of health and wellbeing. The Hub will include serviced laboratories and office accommodation as well as facilities for events.

It will also serve as an anchor for the wider Edinburgh Innovation Park (EIP), which will be developed over time to create a nationally significant centre of knowledge exchange, innovation and high value business growth.

Following an open procurement process, Edinburgh-based Oberlanders Architects will be the architects and lead designers on the Hub project. WSP has been appointed as mechanical and electrical services engineers, while Civic Engineers has been appointed as structural, civil and transport engineers. The project and cost manager is Currie & Brown.

Construction will begin in the summer of 2023, with completion in 2025.

Norman Hampshire, East Lothian’s council leader, said: “The appointment of the design team is a significant milestone. This is a very exciting project, with great potential, as it will build on East Lothian’s title of Scotland’s Food & Drink County and help us properly support research, innovation and growth in this important sector.”

Sir Paul Grice, principal of Queen Margaret University, said: “The Hub will greatly increase capacity for research, innovation and growth in the food and drink sector, helping us do more and more to support current and new businesses, in turn delivering sustainable jobs and economic growth.”