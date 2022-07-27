Dakota adds solar roof to meet green plan

Sustainability

Dakota Eurocentral has sustainability targets

Dakota Eurocentral has shared its latest sustainability effort by revealing a new solar-panelled roof that will provide renewable energy to the main hotel and newly-launched wedding and events space.

The award-winning Dakota Eurocentral hotel, which is conveniently located just 40 minutes between both Glasgow and Edinburgh, has installed 400 solar panels in a bid to be a more sustainable destination.

Following on from COP26 the hotel has committed to becoming more environmentally accountable and the new solar centric technology installed at the hotel, will also share a metric that will allow the group to calculate how many trees they have saved since the install of the solar panels.

It will also allow the Dakota team to keep track of their carbon footprint, thereby providing real accountability and transparency in a time where climate change has never been more prevalent.

Sustainability has been top of the hotel’s agenda for some time with installation of electric charging points in 2021 to encourage more sustainable travel to and from the venue.

This echoes Dakota’s efforts throughout COP26, where Eurocentral was the sole hub for all e-buses used throughout the conference.

John Dickson, hotel manager at Dakota Eurocentral said: “Working within the travel & tourism sector provides both a responsibility and an opportunity to be a catalyst for change within the industry.

“We try our best on the inside of the hotel to be as sustainable as possible, so it makes sense to try our best on the outside with the installation of the new solar-panelled roof.

“We are very excited about our aspirations to become more sustainable and this is simply the beginning of our efforts to pave a new dawn within the sector across Scotland and beyond.”

