Cyber firms get chance to pitch for investment

Showcase event

Companies involved in cyber technology are on the rise (pic: Terry Murden)

Digital industry trade body ScotlandIS is launching an event for the cyber sector to pitch to prospective investors from across the UK.

Twelve Scottish cyber businesses will seek backing from a panel of angel investors at the Cyber Showcase taking place in Edinburgh on 24 November.

The event follows the latest ScotlandIS cluster audit, which reveals that the number of cyber companies operating in Scotland has increased from 260 to 330.

Of these, 150 are headquartered in Scotland, with more than a fifth (70) classed as start-ups.

Ciara Mitchell, head of cyber at ScotlandIS, said: “It’s a really exciting time for Scottish cyber companies, and the sheer growth of the cluster within Scotland highlights the nation’s burgeoning hotbed of cyber innovation.

“We cannot be complacent. It is now crucial to support these businesses with the talent and investment they need to thrive. The Cyber Showcase will provide ambitious businesses within the sector with an important opportunity, and we’re looking forward to receiving applications over the coming weeks.”

The deadline for applications is the 12 August, and more detail on applying can be found here.

The UK Cyber Sector Analysis report documents that the total UK investment raised in 2021 was over £1.4 billion across 108 deals of which Scotland won £5.2m, with five investments.