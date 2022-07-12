CSG hires duo to expand leadership team

Construction

Tessa Allen and Marzena D’Arcy

Chris Stewart Group (CSG) has made two appointments to its leadership team as the real estate investment and management company maps out plans for growth with people, sustainability and governance at its core.

Tessa Allen, formerly global head of private markets & real estate structuring with abrdn, steps into the role of chief operating officer while Marzena D’Arcy join from The Artisanal Spirit Company as people and culture director.

Ms D’Arcy will work alongside the board and management teams across the company, driving the people and culture strategy by supporting connectivity, capacity and communications.

She will be responsible for developing, implementing and overseeing a group-wide performance management programme to drive performance, and enhance employee engagement and retention.

Ms Allen holds a board level position and is responsible for providing management and leadership to the business, with direct responsibility for capital markets, corporate structure, legal and governance.

She will have a particular focus on the sustainable and ethical impact of the business, ensuring alignment between business performance and overall strategic vision. She will work closely with the other board members in driving company results, operationally and financially.

Chris Stewart, CEO of CSG, said: “Both bring an unrivalled level of expertise and experience, as well as an ambitious and open mindset which is essential to how we take the entire business forward in a cohesive and sustainable way.”