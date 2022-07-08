Clyde Munro Dental opening first in chain of clinics

£1m investment

The clinic will offer a range of treatments

Clyde Munro Dental Group is due to open the first of a potential chain of UK-wide dental clinics and training academies.

The £1 million-plus SureSmile facility in a former bank branch in Perth city centre is a partnership with the global products manufacturer Dentsply Sirona. The academy will provide access to the latest treatment technology.

Fiona Wood, chief operating officer at Clyde Munro, said: “This is a major investment for the long-term while also supporting the increasing adult patient demand for cosmetic dental treatment since the country came out of lockdown last year.

“We are confident the SureSmile flagship in Perth will be the first of many in the UK.”

Glasgow-based Clyde Munro, which added neighbouring Dental Care Perth to its fast-expanding portfolio last year, operates more than 60 practices across Scotland, employing more than 200 dentists and caring for more than 460,000 patients.