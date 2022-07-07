Calls for Johnson to go now amid caretaker plan

BORIS QUITS

Boris Johnson announcing his resignation outside Number Ten

Boris Johnson intends to stay on as caretaker Prime Minister until October despite resigning as Conservative party leader and calls for him to leave Downing Street immediately.

Mr Johnson appeared outside Number Ten to confirm his decision to resign as Conservative party leader and said he was “sad to be giving up the best job in the world”.

He said he had tried and failed to explain to his colleagues how it would be wrong to change course and pointed to the “herd” instinct in the party that led to his downfall.

He said he resisted stepping down because he felt it was his duty to continue with the work he had been elected to do. But he acknowledged that “no one is remotely indispensable”. He said he will give the new leader as much support as he can.

Watched by his wife Carrie, baby Romy and close aides, Mr Johnson highlighted his government’s achievements, such as the vaccine rollout, the escape from lockdown and pulling off Britain’s exit from the EU.

He confirmed that the timetable to find his successor will be announced next week.

Before his Downing Street statement, Mr Johnson began filling gaps in his ministerial team, with James Cleverly appointed the third Education Secretary in two days.