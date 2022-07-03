Call for more oil output amid $380 a barrel fear

Russian threat

Petrol and diesel prices could surge again

Saudi Arabia has been urged to increase oil output amid warnings that Vladimir Putin will cut exports, forcing the price to almost quadruple to $380 a barrel.

JPMorgan Chase analysts say the eye-popping surge would result from Mr Putin’s retaliation against continued US and European penalties levied against Russia.

Moscow has warned that crude production could be cut by five million barrels without excessive damage to the Russian economy.

A sharp rise would prove devastating to the world economy which is already struggling with sky-high energy prices. Petrol and diesel is at record levels at the pumps.

Fatih Birol, executive director of the International Energy Agency, has warned that the world was on “red alert for economic recession” as energy prices surge, creating a global inflation crisis.

He said the IEA had been urging Saudi and other members of the Opec oil cartel to go above and beyond their commitment last week to increase output by 648,000 barrels a day.

“We need the countries that have spare production capacity to tell the world they will be ready to bring more oil to the market,” he said. “Saudi Arabia has proven that they are a responsible exporter. And I would be hopeful that they will once again show their constructive role in these difficult days.”