Banks ‘closing branches ahead of law on cash access’

MPs warning

Banks are closing branches at an accelerating rate (pic: Terry Murden)

Banks have been accused of rushing to close branches ahead of legislation ensuring consumers can access cash and banking services.

MPs on the Scottish Affairs Committee warns in a report published today that half a million Scots risk being forgotten by banks due to the unprecedented rate of closures.

Since 2015, 53% of Scotland’s bank branches have closed, which represents the highest percentage loss across the UK’s four nations.

The Post Office has filled the void of many banking services within communities, but the committee says it is deeply disappointing that Scotland has seen the highest percentage of Post Office closures anywhere in the UK.

In recent years, its offering of banking services has grown, and now offers customers more services than ever before, with the recent renewal of the Banking Framework Agreement. The committee recommends that a long-term commitment is sought from banks to maintain appropriate banking services for their customers using the Post Office network.