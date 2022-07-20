Bank chief says half-point rate rise ‘on the table’

Governor gets tough

Andrew Bailey: ‘no ifs or buts’

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said it is considering a half-point rise in interest rates, the biggest for 27 years, as it steps up its battle on inflation.

As official figures are expected to show the cost of living at about 9.3%, Mr Bailey said a tougher response was needed and that the Bank was ready to ditch its policy of incremental quarter point rises.

He told an audience at the Mansion House in London: “Let me be quite clear: there are no ifs or buts in our commitment to the 2% inflation target. That’s our job, and that’s what we will do.”

Inflation – currently 9.1% – is prompting demands for wage increases and the MPC had already stressed that if pressures remained persistent, more forceful action would be needed, he said.

“In simple terms, this means that a 50 basis point increase will be among the choices on the table when we next meet.”