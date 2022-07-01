Azets hires head of cyber among 36 promotions

Accountancy

By a Daily Business reporter |

Azets, the accountancy firm, has announced 36 promotions in Scotland which include the appointment of Paul Kelly in Edinburgh, pictured, as head of cyber services.

There are three new directors, Sally Cheeney in Perth, Matthew Allan in Aberdeen, and Matthew Swann in Edinburgh. Ian Craig has been promoted to lead the Perth office.

Commenting, Peter Gallanagh, Azets’ CEO for Scotland and the North, said: “We invest heavily in our staff and in attracting new graduate and trainee talent into the accountancy profession.

“Our staff are encouraged and supported to pursue their career ambitions across the wider Azets group which offers exciting opportunities within the UK and across Europe.

“The business is performing strongly, and we have a range of interesting positions available across all practice areas.

“Accountancy provides a superb basis for a diverse career, and we would encourage ambitious people looking for a career move to contact us, including retired professionals who might want to return to the workplace.”