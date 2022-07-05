Artists protest over cost of staging Fringe shows

Festival unrest

A letter has been sent to the Fringe Society

Some of the headline acts at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe have joined together to protest over the cost of putting on shows.

They have joined venues and promoters claiming that the expense of registering and booking accommodation makes it hard to justify taking part in the event which this year celebates its 75th anniversary.

More than 1,500 signatories to a letter are demanding an immediate response to a series of concerns about the handling of the event by the Fringe Society.

Comedians Janey Godley, Greg McHugh, Daniel Sloss, Susie McCabe, Al Murray, Rob Deering and Mark Watson are among those who have joined the protest, reports The Scotsman.

The letter is backed by venue operators such as Assembly, Gilded Balloon and Underbelly. Promoters and agencies include Live Nation, Curtis Brown and Avalon.

It follows a decision by the Fringe Society to drop a smartphone app which was seen to be key to generating on-day ticket sales, and concerns over being charged£400 to register for an entry in the official programme.

Added to this are a lack of communication over threatened rail disruption and the soaring cost of accommodation.

The letter states: “We are extremely dismayed that the Fringe have failed to provide an app this year and alarmed at the complete lack of communication to the stakeholders.

“After two years of lockdown, we feel little has been done to actively improve the Fringe experience for participants and now it’s becoming increasingly difficult to justify the expense of taking part.

“We call upon the Fringe Society to address these concerns within the next 48 hours. These are all part of a much wider conversation about inclusivity, accessibility, and diversity at the Fringe and it is now time for immediate, meaningful action.”

However the Fringe Society claims that the the pandemic had “nearly finished us off” and that it is a “miracle” that the Fringe is happening at all next month.

In a statement posted on the Fringe Society website, Fringe Society chief executive Shona McCarthy said: “Covid-19 nearly finished us off. In 2020 we lost all our revenue and faced insolvency. We received a £1million loan from the Scottish Government just to survive. £670K of that loan was immediately given directly to artists who had paid registration fees.