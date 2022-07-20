Artisanal Spirits Co enjoys solid sales growth

Scotch in demand

SMWS membership has rocketed

The Artisanal Spirits Company, the owner of The Scotch Malt Whisky Society, said sales were up by c.25% to almost £10m in the half year to the end of June (H1 2021: £7.9m), including a stand-out performance in China with revenue up by over 50%.

SMWS membership growth, a leading indicator of future revenue growth, increased by about 24% to more than 35,500 (30 June 2021: 28,700).

This included robust growth in European members since the launch of the new EU route to market towards the end of FY21 .

The company said it is on track to deliver full year performance in line with market expectations and is confident of doubling revenue between 2020 and 2024.

David Ridley, managing director, said: “The first half of 2022 was another period of substantial progress from both a strategic and commercial perspective.

“We enter the second half well positioned, and confident in our ability to realise our ambition of doubling revenue between 2020 and 2024.”