Armstrong driving YES following Leask exit

Young Enterprise

By a Daily Business reporter |

Mark Armstrong has taken on the role of interim chief operating officer at Young Enterprise Scotland following the departure of Geoff Leask as CEO.

Mr Armstrong, pictured, has been with the organisation for six years, latterly as head of operations, and will oversee its activities until a new CEO is appointed.

Mr Leask spent 16 years at the organisation, eight as CEO, and has left to join a new collaboration between The Hunter Foundation and the Scottish Government..