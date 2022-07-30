Alexander exits Motherwell on eve of season

Manager sacked

Graham Alexander: proud

Motherwell have begun the search for their 13th manager in just over 20 years after parting company with Graham Alexander on the eve of the new Premiership campaign.

Alexander, who was appointed in January last year, clinched a Europa Conference League spot with a win over Hearts, but their early exit from the competition before the domestic season begins has cost him his job.

Home and away defeats to the Irish side Sligo Rovers, who sit fifth in the League of Ireland, prompted an announcement last night that the the former Fleetwood Town, Scunthorpe United and Salford Town manager had left the Lanarkshire club, along with his assistant manager Chris Lucketti.

Jim McMahon, the Motherwell chairman, said: “Graham asked to speak with us early on Friday morning, and everyone agreed that it would be best to make a change.

“We asked Graham to reverse our fortunes when he arrived 18 months ago and he did that, before a really solid start to his first full season at Fir Park laid the foundations for what ultimately led to a fifth-place finish and European football.

“However, things haven’t gone as well for a spell in 2022 and although the timing is not ideal, we hope a change will bring about fresh impetus for everyone ahead of the 2022-23 season.

“I would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Graham and Chris for all their hard work and effort and wish them every success in their future careers.”

Alexander, a former Scotland international, said on the club’s website: “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Motherwell and leave with nothing but good wishes for the club in the future.

“I’m proud that we came in with the club joint bottom of the Premiership and, 18 months later, leave having first secured our Premiership status, then qualified for Europe in our first full season. Our points tally in that time is only behind Rangers and Celtic.

“I also want to thank everyone who has worked so hard alongside us, and for the support I have received from Alan Burrows, Jim McMahon and the board of directors. It has been a pleasure to represent Motherwell Football Club.”

Motherwell start their league season with a trip to Paisley to face St Mirren, coached by former Fir Park manager Stephen Robinson who some are tipping for a return to the club.