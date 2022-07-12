Airports chief Provan exits for non-executive roles

CEO takes off

Derek Provan: will help with successor

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, which owns Aberdeen International, Glasgow and Southampton airports, has today announced he will step down from his position next year.

Mr Provan, who joined AGS in April 2018, has taken the decision to step away from his executive role to pursue non-executive opportunities after 25 years in the aviation industry.

He has agreed to remain in post until 31 March next year and will assist the AGS board with the transition as it begins the process of appointing a successor.

Mr Provan joined AGS from Heathrow where he was chief operating officer. Prior to that he spent three years as managing director of Aberdeen International Airport. He began his aviation career in 1998 at Glasgow Airport where he went on to hold a series of senior leadership roles.

He said: “I have worked in aviation for almost 25 years and feel the time is now right to step away to pursue other challenges. I am very proud to have had the opportunity to lead AGS and to return to the airport where I first started my career in aviation.