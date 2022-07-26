22,000 object to latest Lomond Banks plan

Scheme opposed

By Daily Business reporter |

Lomond Banks would bring a new leisure development to the area

Campaigners against a multi-million pound development at Loch Lomond say more than 22,000 objections have been lodged to the proposal over the weekend.

The revised Lomond Banks plan for hotels, lodges, restaurants, shops, a brewery and water park is intended to overcome opposition to the first application which received 50,000 objections.

Ross Greer, a Scottish Green MSP who has been a vigorous opponent of the scheme, proposed by the owner of Flamingoland in Yorkshire, said about 10,000 objections were recorded within the first 24 hours of the launch of the latest campaign on Friday.

The MSP for West Scotland, said: “I am grateful to everyone who has backed the community campaign to save Loch Lomond from Flamingo Land’s second attempt at a destructive ‘resort’ development.

“The volume of responses over the weekend shows just how strongly people feel about protecting our national parks and in particular the world-famous natural landscape of Loch Lomond at one of its most accessible locations.

“Local residents have repeatedly proposed a range of potential alternative uses for the site which could boost the social and economic well- being of the area, maintain easy public access and protect the ancient woodland at Drumkinnon, but site owner Scottish Enterprise has so far been unwilling to deal with anyone other than the Yorkshire theme park operator.”

A spokesman for Loch Lomond and the Trossachs National Park Authority said: “We are following the statutory process required for major planning applications and all representations received from members of the public will be taken into account when assessing this application.”