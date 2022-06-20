Yousaf opens IQVIA’s Livingston Genomics Lab

Minister visit

Promoted article |

Visitor: Humza Yousaf at the laboratory

Humza Yousaf, the Scottish Government’s Health and Social Care Secretary has officially launched the Livingston life Sciences facility operated by Q2 Solutions, a subsidiary of IQVIA, the international human data science, digital health and clinical research leader.

The Minister performed the ceremony at the opening of the expanded Alba Campus, which includes a new genomics facility. Scottish Enterprise invested in a research and development programme which enables further innovation within the laboratory.

As Scotland’s largest life science sector employer, IQVIA said it is proud to be supporting more than 900 active clinical trials from its Q2 Solutions Laboratory in Livingston. These trials cover the entire spectrum of disease, including life changing treatments in cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and rare diseases to bring ground-breaking innovations to patients in Scotland and across the globe.

In addition, IQVIA’s investment and collaboration with Government, global scientific counterparts, and leading Scottish academics, creates the opportunity to deliver genomics-evidence based strategies for patients including individualised medication management and prescribing.

In doing so, the facility can deliver improved patient outcomes, reduced hospitalisations and produce a significant reduction in drug costs to the NHS and healthcare providers across the world.

Mr Yousaf said: “Delivering a health service that is fit for the future and provides new and innovative care is crucial, so it is a pleasure to have the opportunity to come along today to IQVIA and Q2 Solutions to open the expanded Biomarker Development and Testing Laboratories.

“With genomics being a key priority for the Scottish Government it is essential that we continue to collaborate with institutions like IQVIA as well as continue to commit funding into the field to stay on the front foot of pioneering health care.”

The visit was hosted by Tim Sheppard, IQVIA’s senior vice president and general manager, Northern Europe, who said: “We welcome the Minister’s visit as a key opportunity to demonstrate the direct positive impact on patient health outcomes that can be delivered with the extended genomics, biomarker and flow cytometry capacity at our Livingston facility.

“Our extensive collaboration with the Scottish Government, and the NHS across Scotland is making a difference and having a positive impact for patients in Scotland.

“More widely, we are proud that we are able to share our insights with the Government on the opportunity for Scotland to become a true global leader in life sciences.

Q2 Solutions general manager, central laboratories, Elaine Lowey said: “We are delighted to have hosted Mr Yousaf at our Livingston facility, to showcase the investment in our recent expansion and demonstrating the valuable work our talented and committed team provides in supporting patients involved in clinical trials, turning hope into help.”

Iain Gemmell, manager in international economic development at Scottish Enterprise, said: “Scotland’s life sciences sector is globally renowned thanks to our incredible workforce, world class universities and innovative companies such as Q2 Solutions, that are located here.

“Scottish Enterprise was delighted to support Q2 Solutions plans for a global centre of excellence in Livingston last year, creating up to 156 silled jobs in the process. The company’s expansion plans demonstrate its ongoing commitment to Scotland and will further strengthen our international reputation as a leading life sciences destination.”