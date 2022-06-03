Update:

Deal sought

Workflo eyes marketing firm in expansion drive

| June 3, 2022
Michael Field: focus on central Scotland (pic: Terry Murden)

Workflo Solutions, the Livingston-based managed services and IT support company, is looking to acquire a marketing agency as it diversifies its activities.

Director Michael Field said he wants to provide a marketing and design ‘white label’ service to support clients acquiring its hardware services.

“If you are considering an exit, or have an interest in becoming part of a fast growing, ambitious managed services business, I would love to chat,” he said, adding that targets would have a turnover of probably no more than £250,000.

“The focus is on Central Scotland although I am considering a business in north-west England which was presented to me,” he said.

Last year the company purchased the assets of Konica Minolta UK’s production print business in Scotland.

