Weatherhead to lead practice group for Dentons

| June 9, 2022

Law firm Dentons has appointed Alison Weatherhead as practice group leader for the UK people, reward and mobility (PRM) team. She replaces Virginia Allen who will be leaving the firm.

An employment partner based in Glasgow, Ms Weatherhead, pictured, previously led Dentons’ PRM practice in Scotland. She is listed as a ‘Next Generation Partner’ in The Legal 500.

The UK PRM team consists of six partners and more than 45 employment, pensions, employee benefits and immigration lawyers. Recent partner appointments include Purvis Ghani, Eleanor Hart and Rhodri Thomas.

UK, Ireland and Middle East CEO Paul Jarvis said: “Our PRM practice has grown significantly over the past few years, while enhancing its reputation for supporting clients on cross-border international matters. I would like to thank Virginia for her contribution and wish her well in the future.

“As one of our up and coming partners Alison is well-placed to lead this talented group into the next phase of its development.”

