Valneva agrees settlement over cancelled contract

Covid deal

Valneva’s vaccine was rejected

Vaccine manufacturer Valneva has reached a settlement agreement with the UK Government over the termination of a £1.2bn contract to supply its Covid-19 jab from Livingston.

The French company announced on 13 September last year that the government had cancelled the contract to supply 190 million doses of VLA2001.

UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid later claimed there had been a breach of contract, which the company denied. He added that the vaccine “would not get approval by the MHRA [Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency] here in the UK”. In April this year it was granted regulatory approval.

Details of the settlement agreement were not disclosed but a statement said it will resolve “certain matters relating to the obligations of the company and HMG following the termination of the supply agreement and in relation to the separate agreement relating to clinical trials of VLA2001 in the United Kingdom, which remains in place.”

The company said it “continues to have certain other obligations pursuant to provisions of the supply agreement that survive its termination.”