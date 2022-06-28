‘Unfit’ tax system needs reform says think tank

Revenue concern

Traditional tax changes will not be sufficient, says report

Scotland’s tax system needs to be redesigned to make it fit for the future, according to a report by a think tank.

A paper for Reform Scotland argues that tax revenues will need to increase to meet pressures driven by an ageing population and to fund the investment needed to tackle climate change.

It says the scale of revenues required means that the “traditional tweaks” – such as to income tax or national insurance – will not be sufficient.

Heather McCauley, author of Taxing Times: why Scotland needs new, more and better taxes said: “Having studied tax systems in similarly sized countries across the world, from New Zealand to Scandinavia, it is clear to me that the current structure of Scotland’s tax system is not fit for the future.