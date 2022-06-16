UK tipped to raise rate after Fed’s 75bps hike

Markets

The Bank is expected to take rates above 1% (pic: Terry Murden)

The Bank of England is expected to raise interest rates today for the fifth consecutive month as it tries to control rampant inflation currently at 9% – the highest rate of inflation since the 1980s.

A further hike today, taking the Bank’s base rate above 1% for the first time since 2009, will still leave it at a historically level, but it will add to business and household costs at a time when other prices are going up.

An uplift to 1.25% would add £18 per month on to the cost of a £150,000 variable rate mortgage, though most home buyers took out fixed rate deals while money was cheap. The big shock may come if rates remain at this level when those deals end.

The Federal Reserve last night decided to bump up rates by an aggressive 75 basis points rise as the US central bank gets tough on inflation.

It was the largest hike since 1994 and in a statement following its two-day meeting, the Fed said “overall economic activity appears to have picked up after edging down in the first quarter”.

It warned that “inflation remains elevated” and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia had created “additional upward pressure”.

The Fed’s benchmark federal-funds rate will now range between 1.5% and 1.75% and officials said they expected rates to rise to at least 3% this year.

Chair Jerome Powell, pictured, said the Fed intends to aggressively increase rates in order to bring prices back under control after some economists had predicted that inflation was peaking in the spring.

Last week the Labor Department sprung a surprise by revealing consumer prices were 8.6% higher in May than they were a year ago – a 40-year high – causing stock markets to plummet.

Wall Street moved higher, after five losing sessions, even through Mr Powell signalled that the central bank could raise rates again by the same magnitude next month.

Stocks would normally react negatively to aggressive central bank measures and the bullish response was attributed to Mr Powell’s cautious stance during the press conference.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.5% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 2.5%.