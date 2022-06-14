UK split likely to mean border checks admits FM

Independence

Nicola Sturgeon: why not Scotland?

Nicola Sturgeon today conceded there would likely be checks on goods at the border if an independent Scotland was re-admitted to the European Union.

The First Minister and SNP leader’s admission came as she kickstarted what she believes will a journey to independence by stating how 10 small nations had outperformed the UK.

The First Minister and SNP leader said these countries – Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland – have significantly more economic policy autonomy and a much greater ability to tailor policies to their own specific circumstances.

“All these countries are wealthier than the UK and all are independent,” she said. “So, why not Scotland?”

But she conceded that independence “does not guarantee a better future”, nor did it mean that Scotland would become a one-party state”.

She also accepted that should an independent Scotland rejoin the EU it would mean a hard border for goods between Scotland and England. This could potentially create similar problems that have arisen over Northern Ireland.

Delivering the first in a series of papers on independence – Building A New Scotland – at Bute House, the full powers of independence would increase Scotland’s potential and “put the levers of change in the hands of the Scottish people and the governments they vote for.”

The paper argues that countries of a similar size to Scotland are achieving better outcomes than Scotland is able to achieve as part of the UK. These countries, it says, serve as working examples of the possibilities for and options available to an independent Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon said she would pursue a second referendum even without Westminster’s approval, but insisted it would be lawful, echoing comments made to a business forum yesterday when she said that any choice on independence “must be well-informed and by a process that is legal and beyond reproach”.