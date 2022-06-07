Turing Fest returns with 1,000 global delegates

Tech conference

One of Europe’s leading tech conferences, Turing Fest, is returning to a fully in-person event, bringing more than 1,000 people from across the globe to learn and connect with the best in the industry.

Established in 2016, Turing Fest brings together founders and leaders of startups and scaleups to help make connections and promote learning.

The conference which takes place on 27-28 July at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre is filled with two days of keynotes, interviews, networking and parties with 40+ speakers from leading tech businesses, from start-ups to global organisations.

During the pandemic, Turing Fest Founder and CEO Brian Corcoran spearheaded an open letter to the Scottish Government signed by 50 Scottish tech company CEOs. This open letter was followed by the Scottish Government commissioning the Logan Report signalling a renewed focus on the industry.

This year’s top tier speaker line-up includes Paul Adams, CPO of Intercom, Maria Gutierrez, VP of Engineering at Twitter, Jonny Brooks-Bartlett, Senior Engineer at Spotify, Shane Curran, CEO of Evervault, April Dunford, Founder of Ambient Strategy, and Rob Walling, Co-Founder of TinySeed, with more speakers still to be announced.

Mr Corcoran said: “We’re extremely excited to be bringing some of the best minds in the global technology industry back under one roof fully in-person in Edinburgh.

“The future of Scotland’s economy is going to be built on the tech industry, and on startups and scaleups. We’ve worked closely to support Mark Logan’s work over the past two years in highlighting this and are delighted to see the commitment from Kate Forbes [Finance Secretary] and the Scottish Government in driving the agenda forward.”

Ma Forbes said: “It’s great to see Turing Fest coming back to Edinburgh to promote the exchange of knowledge and ideas within our tech sector.