Thomson joins IHF as group marketing director

Human risk

IHF, a human factors company, has appointed Colin Thomson as group marketing director.

Mr Thomson, pictured, brings 20 years’ technology and SaaS (Software as a Service) experience from a marketing career in Australia and the UK.

His role will be to plan, grow and develop the marketing functionality for IHF, with a particular focus on tits suite of software tools, focused on improving human-risk management.

He said: “I am thrilled to take up this new role where I have an opportunity to shape the company’s future direction.

“It’s an exciting time to join IHF as they expand into new territories and set up an Australian office, grow their client base for the software Safety Critical Task Analysis tool, TASC, as well as play a key role in launching their health monitoring wearable device”.

Chief executive Neil Clark said: “This appointment will help build a marketing engine for IHF as it delivers a series of projects across diverse sectors including financial, healthcare, and high-risk industries such as aviation, rail, marine, Nuclear, COMAH, and oil and gas.”