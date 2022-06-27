Taylor hired as managing director at H2Tec

Energy

Scottish hydrogen company H2Tec has appointed former oil and gas engineer Keigh Taylor as managing director.

H2Tec builds and supplies modular hydrogen energy units, including refuelling stations for commercial vehicle use by HGVs, buses, ships and trains. The company is a subsidiary of Logan Energy, based in Wallyford, East Lothian.

Mr Taylor (pictured) has worked as the design manager at Logan Energy for the past four years, and has a background in oil and gas.

His appointment will help the company respond to increasing demand for hydrogen-powered cars, vans, HGVs and trains, as well as renewable energy companies who see hydrogen as a storage solution.

Mr Taylor said: “My new role as MD of H2Tec is to grow the business and help supply the rapidly expanding hydrogen economy.

“We will achieve this by developing our product line, increase our standardised products range, and deliver quality to our customers. Our vision is to be the number one developer of hydrogen equipment, and to become a major employer in Scotland.”

Bill Ireland, CEO of Logan Energy, said: “Keigh’s appointment sends a strong signal that our group is on track for serious growth.

“His experience in delivering customer-focused solutions is core to our expansion as we meet the growing demand from companies and public bodies looking to deploy hydrogen infrastructure to help meet climate commitments.”