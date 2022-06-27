STV secures Paul Martin show for Channel 5

New commission

New commission features Paul Martin

STV Studios has won a commission from Channel 5, building on a recent run of series orders.

The Great Auction Showdown with Paul Martin forms part of C5’s plan to bring original programming to daytime television.

It has been commissioned by Adrian Padmore, commissioning editor, non-scripted, Channel 5/Paramount+. Executive Producers are Rosy Marshall-McCrae and John Redshaw for STV Studios.

The announcement follows recent news of a recommission for STV Studios from Channel 4 for a second series of prison drama, Screw; and a commission for STV Studios and Tod Productions from Apple TV+ for an eight-part drama, Criminal Record.

On Monday 20 June, STV Group provided updated guidance advising that the business now produces nine returning series (up from 4 in 2020) and would exceed its stated three year target to more than quadruple production revenues to £40m by the end of 2023 compared to the baseline year of 2020 (£8.7m).

STV is holding a capital markets day for investors today.

Johnathan Barrett, analyst at Panmure Gordon, said: “This demonstrates the diversification across genres and, given its format, the potential for recommissions which continue to boost value and visibility for STV.”