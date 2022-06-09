Sturgeon to set out vision for independence

Papers published

Nicola Sturgeon: will outline vision in series of papers

Nicola Sturgeon is to publish a series of papers setting out her vision for an independent Scotland, with the first due out next week.

The documents have been prepared by civil servants under the supervision of Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson as the SNP builds a case for a second referendum. It is thought two papers will appear before parliament rises for the recess on 30 June.

It’s not known if the first papers will offer any clarity on unanswered questions around the legal advice given to the SNP government.

A two-page document was released earlier this week showing that ministers had been advised that they had a legal basis to test the independence question with the Electoral Commission.

But critics seized on a lack of detail on whether Holyrood ministers can legally hold a referendum on Scotland’s place in the UK without agreement from Westminster.