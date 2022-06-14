Sturgeon: ‘small nations are wealthier than UK’

Independence papers

Nicola Sturgeon: why not Scotland?

Nicola Sturgeon today kickstarted what she believes will a journey to independence by stating how 10 small nations had outperformed the UK.

The First Minister and SNP leader said these countries – Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Ireland, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland – have significantly more economic policy autonomy and a much greater ability to tailor policies to their own specific circumstances.

“All these countries are wealthier than the UK and all are independent,” she said. “So, why not Scotland?”

Delivering the first in a series of papers on independence – Building A New Scotland – at Bute House, she argued that the full powers of independence won’t guarantee success – “but will increase Scotland’s potential and put the levers of change in the hands of the Scottish people and the governments they vote for.”

The paper argues that countries of a similar size to Scotland are achieving better outcomes than Scotland is able to achieve as part of the UK. These countries, it says, serve as working examples of the possibilities for and options available to an independent Scotland.

Ms Sturgeon said she would pursue a second referendum even without Westminster’s approval, but insisted it would be lawful.

She criticised the UK government for holding Scotland back, and particularly for the decision to withdraw from the European Union.

“Brexit has ripped us out of the EU and the single market against our will with massive damage to trade, living standards and public services,” she said.

However, she conceded that independence “does not guarantee a better future”, nor did it mean that Scotland would become a one-party state”.

Responding to today’s presentation, Struan Stevenson, chief executive of the pro-union organisation Scottish Business UK said: “If it’s yet another national conversation on breaking up the UK that the First Minister wants, then she shouldn’t be surprised if Scottish business ignores her calls.

“The papers published today mark a further desperate attempt to reignite a debate that was soundly lost by the SNP in 2014 and which businesses don’t want repeated now – especially in the teeth of a bumpy pandemic recovery marked by here-and-now pressures like rising inflation and supply chain disruption.

“So many of the points it makes come across as reheats of the long-discredited SNP Growth Commission, explaining why the SNP and Greens prefer other countries to the one businesses actually operate in.