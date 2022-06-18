Update:

Benefits for CEO

SSE chief’s pay rises 47% as energy prices soar

By a Daily Business reporter | June 18, 2022
Alistair Phillips-Davies: criticised windfall tax

Energy company boss Alistair Phillips-Davies was handed a 47% hike in his pay package last year as consumers saw bills rocket.

The chief executive of Perth-based SSE was paid salary and benefits of £4.5 million, driven by a generous bonus scheme.

The FTSE 100 group, which has emerged as one of the UK’s biggest wind farm operators,  has enjoyed soaring profits as prices have risen.

National Grid boss John Pettigrew, saw his remuneration hit a record £6.5m in the 2021-22 financial year as the heads of Britain’s biggest utility companies have become some of the highest paid executives in Britain.

Mr Phillips-Davies was among those who criticised Chancellor Rishi Sunak over a proposed windfall tax on electricity companies which have benefited from high wholesale prices.

This wiped billions of pounds off the value of companies such as SSE, Drax and Centrica and even triggered criticism from the Labour Party which spent months pressuring the government for a windfall tax.

SSE has pledged to invest more than £24bn this decade in clean energy infrastructure in Britain.

It is developing vast new wind projects such as Dogger Bank off England’s north-east coast, which will be the world’s biggest offshore farm when it is finished in 2026.

An SSE spokesman said: “SSE’s remuneration policy was designed following extensive consultation with shareholders and supports the successful delivery of our net zero-focused strategy.”

