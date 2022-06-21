Shortlist announced for best of food and drink

Food & Drink Excellence Awards

By a Daily Business reporter |

Awards are a celebration of Scottish produce

Businesses from across Scotland have been announced in the shortlist for the 21st Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards.

248 entries were submitted across 14 product categories, and overall, 48 individual items from 36 suppliers have been named as finalists. Buyers from some of the UK’s biggest retailers including Asda, Co-op, Tesco and Sodexo, alongside some of the food and drink industry’s most influential figures, were part of a judging panel that tasted and scored each product.

28 individuals, teams and employers were also shortlisted across seven business categories.

Returning after a Covid-enforced hiatus, the 21st Scotland Food & Drink Excellence Awards will take place during Scottish Food & Drink Fortnight and be held at the Edinburgh International Conference Centre on 8 September.

John Davidson, deputy chief executive and strategy director at Scotland Food & Drink, said: “The Excellence Awards play an important role in recognising the innovation and creativity of everyone that is building the reputation of Scotland’s larder.

“It was fantastic to see such a range of producers and individuals in this years entries and a massive congratulations to all those that have been named in the shortlist. We can’t wait to bring everyone together after a challenging couple of years and celebrate in September.”

Shortlist:

Artisan Product of the Year

Argyll Coffee Roasters – Clyde Steamer

Blackthorn Salt – Blackthorn Salt

Scottish Salmon Company – Native Hebridean Smoked Scottish Salmon

Webster Honey – Scottish Blossom Honey

Errichel & Thyme – Scottish Beef Biltong

Bakery Product of the Year

Aldi – Specially Selected Gastro Steak and Black Pudding Single Pie

Clootie McToot – Clootie McToot Traditional Dumpling

Island Bakery – Isle of Mull Cheese Biscuits – Traditional Farmhouse Cheddar

Taste of Arran – Arran Oaties

Brewing Product of the Year

Aldi – Perfect Storm

Bellfield Brewery Limited – Daft Days Porter

Drygate – Disco Forklift Truck

Vault City Brewing – Vault City x Bruichladdich x Brewgooder Barrel Aged Whisky Sour Beer

Confectionery & Soft Drinks Product of the Year

Bon Accord Soft Drinks – Pink Grapefruit Soda

Bon Accord Soft Drinks – Rhubarb Soda

Nuisance Drinks – Wild Nettle

Savora Drinks – Zesty Lime & Sweet Agave

Dairy Product of the Year

Arran Ice Cream – Scottish Tablet ice cream

Graham’s The Family Dairy – Graham’s The Family Dairy Scottish Butter with Isle of Skye Sea Salt

Rora Dairy – Greek style yogurt

St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company – St Andrews Farmhouse Cheddar

Distilling Product of the Year

Crafty Scottish Distillers Ltd – Hills & Harbour Gin

Duncan Taylor Scotch Whisky – Octave Premium Glen Grant 30 Year Old

Dunnet Bay Distilers Ltd. – Rock Rose Gin – Citrus Coastal Edition

Great Glen Distillery Limited – Great Glen Premium Scottish Gin

Isle of Raasay Distillery – Isle of Raasay Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Fish & Seafood Product of the Year

Aldi – Harissa Infused Scottish Salmon Fillets

CAMPBELLS & Co Smokehouse Ltd – Smoked Steelhead Trout Long Sliced Side

Sutherlands of Portsoy – Cold Smoked Steelhead Trout

The Scottish Salmon Company – Native Hebridean Smoked Scottish Salmon

Free From Award

Island Bakery – Sweet FA Gluten-Free Organic Cookies

Lazy Day Foods – Chocolate Cake Bars

Lazy Day Foods – Millionaire’s Shortbread

Nudie Snacks – Cauliflower Crisps – Cheese & Carmalised Onion

Healthier Choice Product of the Year

Graham’s The Family Dairy – Graham’s The Family Dairy Squidgies Pouch

Nudie Snacks – Cauliflower Crisps – Cheese & Carmalised Onion

Planet Kuku – Cauliflower, turmeric, basil and nigella seeds kuku

Meat Product of the Year

Castle MacLellan – Heston from Waitrose Chicken Liver Parfait

Donald Russell Ltd – 2 Venison Wellingtons

East Coast Cured – Saucisson Sec

East Coast Cured – Coppa

Scotch Brand Product of the Year

Aldi – Specially Selected Scotch Aberdeen Angus Ribeye Steak 36 Day Matured

Aldi – Specially Selected Scottish Smoked Streaky Bacon

JOHN GILMOUR BUTCHER – Gilmour Black Gold

Snacks & Accompaniments Product of the Year

Lazy Day Foods – Chocolate Cornflake Clusters

SHORE The Scottish Seaweed Co. – SHORE Seaweed Chips

The Drinks Bakery – Parmesan Toasted Pine Nuts & Basil

The Drinks Bakery – Mature Cheddar Chilli & Almond

Best for Scottish (Independent)

Bonnie & Wild

Café St Honoré

Hickory

MacDuff 1890

Best for Scottish (Multiple)

Aldi

Asda

Brakes

Scotmid

Employer of the Year

Aquascot

Macphie

Scottish Sea Farms

The Scottish Salmon Company

Primary Producer of the Year

Angus Soft Fruits

Blackthorn Salt

Infinite Spring Ltd

Uradale Farm

Regional Food and Drink Award

Bonnie & Wild

ESS Energy

Outer Hebrides Tourism

Shetland Food & Drink Limited

Sustainability Award

Arbikie Distillery

Mackie’s of Scotland

PJs Foods Limited

Two Raccoons

We Hae Meat Ltd

Young Talent

Devro- Kyle Nielsen

Savora Drinks- Matthew Walker

Tagliotello Ltd- Otello Calvert

The Scottish Salmon Company- Megan Laughlin