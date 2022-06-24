Shop sales fall as consumers cut back on food

Inflation impact

David Lonsdale: welcomed Glasgow voucher scheme (pic: Terry Murden)

Retail sales volumes fell by 0.5% in May as consumers cut back on their food shopping.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics are a fresh indication of the impact of surging inflation.

The ONS now estimates that sales volumes in April rose by 0.4% from March, a much smaller increase than the originally reported 1.4% increase.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.7% monthly fall in retail sales in May.

Heather Bovill, deputy director for surveys and economic indicators at the ONS, said a decline in food sales was behind the May figure.

“Feedback from supermarkets suggested customers were spending less on their food shop, because of the rising cost of living,” she said.

Martin Beck, chief economic advisor to the EY ITEM Club, says he expects the second half of 2022 to be a challenging period for retailers, with consumer spending power under significant pressure from very high inflation and personal tax rises, and with confidence continuing to decline.