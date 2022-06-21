Scottish Salmon Co rebrands as Bakkafrost

Major plans

Scottish salmon will receive substantial investment

The Scottish Salmon Company (SSC) is rebranding its operations as Bakkafrost Scotland, following its acquisition in 2019.

Renaming the Scottish operations aims to ensure the group operates as “one company”, with two regions of production.

Bakkafrost announced last September an investment programme of £711 million to increase its output of premium salmon by more than 40%. A substantial proportion of this investment will be made in Scotland.

The investment will add to the current 600 staff located across the west coast of Scotland and the Hebridean Islands. The firm has new Scotland headquarters in Drumsheugh Gardens, Edinburgh.

Regin Jacobsen, CEO, Bakkafrost said: “When we acquired The Scottish Salmon Company, we saw the exceptional value of Scottish provenance and an opportunity to create the leading and most sustainable salmon producer in Scotland.

“The next step in realising this potential is the renaming of our Scottish operations to Bakkafrost Scotland. This represents an important milestone in our “one company” strategic focus.”

Ian Laister, managing director, Bakkafrost Scotland said: “Bakkafrost is the most vertically integrated salmon farming business in the world, allowing the Scottish operation full control and responsibility over all aspects of our supply chain and production.

“Bakkafrost Scotland cements our position on the global stage, while retaining our proud Scottish provenance.

“This is fundamental to our people, and the communities in which they live and work, and to our customers.”