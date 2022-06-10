Growth funding
Scottish Edge passes £20m support milestone
Forty fledgling businesses have received more than £1.5 million through the latest round of support from Scottish EDGE, taking the total raised via the UK’s biggest funding competition for growth businesses to more than £20m.
Evelyn McDonald, CEO of Scottish EDGE, said: “It’s now our eighth year running Scottish EDGE and it’s been a real pleasure to have supported over 500 businesses throughout this time.”
This year there were 177 recipients who are invited to contribute a minimum of 1% of exit proceeds back into the fund to ensure its long-term sustainability.
Scottish Enterprise agreed to extend its contribution of £75,000 in the Young EDGE category for both rounds 19 and 20, enabling a further seven winners aged 18-30 to be supported each round, taking the total to 14.
Royal Bank of Scotland has also pledged further support following the successful debut of the net zero category last year.
This additional funding complements the £1m boost led by The Hunter Foundation from several of Scotland’s entrepreneurs last year.
The total amount awarded in the latest round of Scottish EDGE is £1,525,000
2022 recipients:
17 Seas t/a ThankBox – £50,000
Argyle IT & Education – £10,000
Atypical Cosmetics – £70,000
Audio Sun – £10,000
BGR Training – £80,000
Bikerbnb – £70,000
Boxfluence – £10,000
Caribbean Goods – £10,000
Continulus – £70,000
Danu Robotics – £75,000
Eslington t/a Perro – £10,000
E.V.A Biosystems – £10,000
Farm-Hand – £70,000
Forth View Designs – £10,000
HUID £10,000
Inteldis – £10,000
Lentitek – £100,000
Love Electric Financial Services – £70,000
Morphic Technology – £10,000
NextChain t/a Lemon – £10,000
North Coast Watersports – £15,000
Onboard.ID – £10,000
Podspectrix – £10,000
POTR Pots – £50,000
Prozymi Biolabs – £10,000
Recover Packaging – £80,000
Robocean – £15,000
Rostra Therapeutics – £80,000
Samastar – £15,000
Savora Drinks – £10,000
Studio Vans – £80,000
Swarna Spice t/a Praveen Kumar – £75,000
The Organic Laundry t/a Hidden Lane Organic Brewery – £85,000
The Whisky Chairmen – £50,000
Theo Health – £85,000
Tuggs – £10,000
Voxsio t/a UB-OK – £50,000
VSL – £10,000
Yaldi Games – £10,000
Yesil t/a Propeco – £10,000
