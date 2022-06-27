Scottish Dental Care makes move into capital

Practices acquired

Christopher and Philip Friel

Family-owned business Scottish Dental Care has acquired the St John’s Road and East Craigs dental practices in Edinburgh from Dr Hew Mathewson.

They are its first expansion into the capital as well as the first deployment of recent growth funding from long-term minority shareholder BGF. The deal takes the number of practices now operated by SDC across Scotland to 15.

Scottish Dental Care was founded in 2016 by brothers Philip and Christopher Friel.

Mr Friel, managing director, said: “Acquiring these practices represents a continuation of our growth plans, with the extension of our advanced dentistry brand into Edinburgh. We are proud to take forward the legacy developed by Dr Mathewson over the years, and we look forward to working with the fantastic practice teams as we progress on that journey.

“BGF’s investment earlier this year helped enable these acquisitions and we look forward to future growth. We have benefitted immensely from the team’s input and strategic expertise.”

Dr Mathewson said: “Scottish Dental Care and its family ownership through Christopher and Phil represent the best of both the dental industry and family businesses in Scotland. I am confident that they are the perfect fit to take over our high-quality Edinburgh practices, built up over 45 years.”

Chris Nixon, investor at BGF, said: “We are excited about what the future holds for the Group and will continue to support them on this growth journey.”