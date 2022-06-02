Scots software firm Codeplay acquired by Intel

Tech deal

Intel, the US microchip giant, is acquiring Edinburgh-based Codeplay Software, a key player in open standards-based developer technologies.

The two companies have worked together to define and extend open standard programming models that work across multiple platforms and devices.

Subject to the closing of the transaction, which is anticipated later this quarter, Codeplay will operate as a subsidiary business as part of Intel’s Software and Advanced Technology Group (SATG).

Codeplay was established in 2002 by Andrew Richards and Uwe Dolinsky, originally working on video game technology.

Mr Richards wrote video games in the days of 8-bit computers, progressing to become a lead games programmer at Eutechnyx, where he wrote best-selling titles such as Pete Sampras Tennis and Total Drivin’.

Andrew Richards: exciting moment

Joe Curley, vice president and general manager of software products and ecosystem for SATG, said: “Through the subsidiary structure, we plan to foster Codeplay’s unique entrepreneurial spirit and open ecosystem approach for which it is known and respected in the industry.”

Mr Richards, Codeplay CEO, commented: “This is an exciting moment for the industry and will help enable the team to fulfil our vision of bringing open standards programming to all.

“Codeplay will continue to work in partnership with organisations across the industry to enable open standard software on the latest cutting edge processors.

“Being a catalyst for industry innovation is what Codeplay was created to do, and it is what gets us excited to come to work.

“Over the past 20 years we have grown to be a leader in developing solutions for the latest processors. During this time, we have enabled more than 20 processors to use open standards programming models, and this close relationship with Intel will allow us to accelerate this work further.”